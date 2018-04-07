Preview: Arsenal v Southampton

A result for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday would extend their recent run of good form and further entrench Southampton in the relegation zone.

Premier League

Date: 8 April 2018

Game-week: 32

Kick-off: 21:15 HKT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: S. Ledger

Fourth official: S. Long, M. Dean

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 84 41 23 20

Southampton 84 20 23 41

Previous encounter

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal 08/04/18 Premier League

Southampton goalscorer: C. Austin (3′)

Arsenal goalscorer: O. Giroud (88′)

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Apr 7, 2018 at 6:37am PDT

Players to watch

Former Borussia Dortmund pals Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been combining nicely for Arsenal in recent weeks alongside Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette, who have all been amongst the goals during a run of five wins. With Mkhitaryan now out injured, it will be interesting to see how his teammates cope in his absence.

Aubameyang has five goals in six Premier League games while Lacazette has moved to 10 after rediscovering his form, with Ramsey closing in on six goals for the season.

With the Saints struggling this term there have been few standout performers, although they still possess quality throughout the squad and on their day some notable match-winners in Manolo Gabbiadini, Shane Long, Dusan Tadic and Charlie Austin – who leads the scoring charts this season with six, and was on target the last time these two sides faced each other in a 1-1 stalemate.

Team form and manager quotes

Arsene Wenger’s side were in free-fall with four defeats across all competitions ahead of a run of some superb form. The Gunners eased past AC Milan for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League where they lead CSKA Moskva 4-1 after the first leg.

They also put in some assured performances against Watford and Stoke City in the league.

But with a top-four finish now seemingly unlikely though, 13 points off Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place, winning in Europe appears to be their best chance of Champions League qualification, and Wenger may well rest a few players against their lowly opponents this weekend.

Southampton come into this game in the drop zone, in 18th with a mere 28 points, but just two from safety. Consistency has been a major problem for new manager Mark Hughes’ side, who has overseen a 2-0 away win over Wigan in the FA Cup and a 3-0 league loss on the road to West Ham.

After beating Everton 4-1 in November 2017, sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino had only won one other game, 3-2 away to West Brom. He lost seven and drew nine before losing his job after a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle to leave the Saints with a mountain to climb, with games against Chelsea, and Manchester City still to come.

Ahead of the game, Wenger explained his thinking for facing the south coast side.

He said: “We are focusing on the Premier League and the Europa League with the squad. We rotate a little bit from one game to the other after considering the recovery and the slight injuries or risk of injuries. As well we consider that some people, like Aubameyang, are not available in the Europa League but they are available in the Premier League. So the rotation is quite natural.”

He also praised the Southampton academy, having signed a number of players from the club in the past, including Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers.

He told the club’s official website: “I have huge respect for Southampton because, when you look at the players that they’ve produced for English football over the last 10 years, that was a real football factory, a luxury factory, because it’s top-class players that they produced, it’s not an average factory.

“It’s amazing what they have done when you think they were in League One, and the number of players that they have produced over the 10 ten years. They have done exceptional work and we are all surprised that they are where they are at the moment. But again, that can happen in the game.”

Hughes, meanwhile spoke of his side’s battle for league survival. He said: “I think confidence is a huge thing in football and that can seep away, players can lose form as well along with confidence and we haven’t had too many positive results in a number of weeks.

“That can erode the level of confidence you can sometimes have to go into games and be as effective as you want to be.

“We haven’t got time to wait for form to change and players to comes to terms with it. I’ve got to look at the group and see who’s ready to go and who is in the best frame of mind to get the job done.

“If momentum goes away from you then you have got to be resolute, nice and compact, solid and wait for it to change direction. We have got to make sure we are always in the game ahead of us.”

Team news

Mkhitaryan (knee) is out after he was forced off during the second half of the win over CSKA on Thursday. David Ospina (ankle) remains sidelined after a training ground knock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (muscle strain) is also not fit enough to be involved.

Southampton are reporting a fully-fit squad of players with only Sam McQueen put with a groin strain. Mario Lemina is expected to play after being ill in the week.