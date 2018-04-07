Pochettino: Alderweireld left out for football reasons

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists his decision to not select Toby Alderweireld has nothing to do with the defender's contract situation at the club.

The Belgium international struggled with a hamstring injury earlier in the season but recovered enough recently to earn a call-up to his national team last month.

However, he has not played a Premier League game for Spurs since October, suggesting that his uncertain future at the club may be influencing Pochettino's team selections.

Alderweireld will enter the final year of his contract at the club when the season comes to a close, and he has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United.

Pochettino, however, has made it clear that the centre-back's omission is down to footballing reasons.

"I don't care about the personal situation with the club. If they show me they deserve to play, they are going to play," Pochettino said, according to Goal.

"It is not about personal feelings or emotions. It is about providing the team with the best tools to win. I cannot consider if they have a one-year contract, six months or 10 years.

"My decision is always about football. It is not personal and not because of a contract problem."