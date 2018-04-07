Mourinho: Spoiling City’s party is not our motivation

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will not be looking at spoiling the party for Manchester City in Saturday’s derby match.

City can clinch the title if they beat United at the Etihad, but Mourinho said his team will not be playing to deny their rivals a chance to be crowned champions on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek and will be hoping to bounce back by winning the league title against their bitter rivals.

Mourinho has backed his side, however, to give the English Premier League leaders a run for their money in the battle for the three points.

“My motivation is to finish second. I still have the motivation of finishing top four, mathematically it is not done, it is a good distance but not done so that’s the first objective but after that I don’t hide.

“In practical terms and for next season to finish second, third or fourth is exactly the same, you don’t win the title but qualify for the Champions League group stage.

“But I prefer to finish third and fourth and second and first, and we have been second for many, many months.

“It is our objective to fight for that and for that we need points. My objective for tomorrow is to try and have the points to finish second.”

Mourinho also played down the significance of handing their rivals the title at the end of the derby, pointing out that he did it against United when he was at Chelsea.

“Look, I won the title at Chelsea against Manchester United,” he said. “We beat United 3-0 and we won the title at Stamford Bridge in 2005-06. But it was not the end of the world. Manchester United didn’t finish. It was just football.

“The only thing I can say is that we want to win, we don’t want to offer them the game. We want to go there and want to compete and win the match if possible. That’s the only thing I can say.

“It is normal that you want to delay the champions becoming champions. We would like to beat them, we would like Spurs to beat them next week, we would like them to be champions as late as possible.

“I think Chelsea would feel the same because they would like to be [reigning] champions as long as possible, until late April or the beginning of May. That is normal in football, but in this case obviously they [City] are going to be champions because there is a very significant difference.”