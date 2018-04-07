What they said: Matchday 33 edition

What have the Premier League players and managers been saying this week? Whether it’s mind games or an outrageous quote, you’ll find it here.

Managers

For me it will be a tougher game than it was at Stamford Bridge.

That’s what Mauricio Pochettino said during Spurs’ build-up to their clash against world class powers Stoke City. Yes, he said that. Somewhere, Antonio Conte must be wishing Roman Abramovich had sacked him already.

The latest on Antonio… pic.twitter.com/t4jqfkohwd — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 6, 2018

The top clubs have to win all their games. You’ve got to hope that you catch them on an off day.

West Ham manager David Moyes is expecting Chelsea to have two consecutive off days. If someone David Moyes, who made Brit football fans of all ages know what hashtags are with ‘#MoyesOut’, is hoping for an off-day from their opponents, well you know know why he was sacked at Manchester United.

We must pay great attention.

Sometimes, you have to wonder if the Chelsea beat reporters miss Jose Mourinho and his steady stream of quotes. Antonio Conte, is this the best you can give us? Hey David, Conte knows what’s up. Don’t expect an off-day from the Blues if they base their preparation on this single sentence.

📸 #htafc Head Coach David Wagner speaks to the press ahead of this weekend’s match against @OfficialBHAFC (AT) pic.twitter.com/e4e8jksIK6 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) April 6, 2018

Getting promoted was like a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle.

David Wagner knows the maxim that it’s harder to stay on top than reach it. Huddersfield Town are not in the bottom three yet, but they wrap up their Premier League campaign with Everton, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal. If they survive and stay in the Premier League, it would certainly be a miracle.

Is it just convenient? I’ve just announced that I’m coming out of work, West Brom are getting relegated and apparently they’re looking for an experienced Championship manager.

Outgoing Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy was asked whether he’d be interested in managing West Brom, who’ll almost certainly be back in the Championship next season. McCarthy wasn’t particularly impressed with the question, but acknowledged it does make perfect sense. The Baggies have made it clear that they’re not interested either.

What has changed since 2013 – he’s a much better finisher nowadays.

Arsene Wenger said that when describing Aaron Ramsey. The 27-year-old just scored two goals in the 4-1 Europa League win over CSKA Moscow. So, Arsene, when will you give this guy as much money as Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan?

Who you gonna call… 👻☎️🔥😂 Buzzing to score today and pick up a point, boys kept going and kept fighting until the end! #JD18 pic.twitter.com/SVmyk3jXTZ — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) March 31, 2018

Players

I’d come on and win the World Cup.

That’s the spirit, Jermain! Gareth Southgate, you know who to call. England are going to be World Cup champions. Jermain Defoe virtually guaranteed it. Seriously though, if Southgate needs veteran leadership, you could look no further.

This definitely underlines why I came here.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just justified his transfer from Arsenal to Liverpool. Applauding the ear-bending atmosphere at Anfield, perhaps Oxlade-Chamberlain wasn’t getting that at the Emirates? Alex is just 24-years-old, and there’s more to come for this lad.

The boss 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0LMBqVWZVr — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 19, 2018

I really don’t care.

Kevin de Bruyne was cast away by Jose from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to the flashy cars of Wolfsburg. Now that he’s playing for Manchester City, the derby rival of Jose’s current team, de Bruyne insists there’s no animosity. Well we’ll know once he makes a key play during the Manchester derby, and he is flashier than usual in the celebration.