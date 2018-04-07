Guardiola: City offered Pogba in January

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was offered to Manchester City in the January transfer window, Pep Guardiola has sensationally claimed.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been in question for several months, amidst speculation that the French international’s relationship with Jose Mourinho is strained.

Ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby, Guardiola claims that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, even contacted him in January to offer him the chance to sign both the 25-year-old and then United team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Guardiola and Raiola are not on good terms though, dating back to the City manager’s time in charge at Barcelona. The agent has previously criticised him for the way he treats players like “dogs”.

“Two months ago, he offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. Why? Why did he offer if we are interested in Pogba and Mkhitaryan to play with us?” said Guardiola.

“He has to protect his players, so he has to know he cannot bring his players to me – a ‘dog’. And comparing to a dog is not good. It’s bad. He has to respect the dogs.

“I have many rivals. Especially agents, I have a lot. I am a big boss, I can give you a huge list of my big rivalries.”