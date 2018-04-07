Preview: Everton v Liverpool

A win for Liverpool over Merseyside derby rivals Everton would cap off a fantastic week for Jurgen Klopp and his players following their impressive Champions League showing.

Premier League

Date: 7 April 2018

Game-week: 33

Kick-off: 19:30 HKT

Venue: Goodison Park

Referee: M. Oliver

Assistants: S. Bennett

Fourth official: D. Cook, C. Kavanagh

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Everton 189 52 62 75

Liverpool 189 75 62 52

Previous encounter

Liverpool 2-1 Everton 05/01/18 Premier League

Liverpool goalscorers: J. Milner (PG 35′), V. van Dijk (84′)

Everton goalscorer: G. Sigurdsson (67′)

Players to watch

He’s been named the Egyptian King, has Liverpool’s attacking maestro Mohamed Salah, scoring 29 goals in 31 league games this season while also playing a significant role in the Reds’ 3-0 demolition of Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with a goal and an assist. Salah is however a doubt for this game, although Jurgen Klopp is loathe to rule him out of the derby. The German mentor does have the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to call upon, with both seasoned match-winners.

Wayne Rooney will be eager for a big performance against a big rival and build on his ten goals for the season. The former Manchester United striker has, however, not scored since netting a penalty against Swansea of December of last year, with the goals from Theo Walcott, Omar Niasse propping up the side, while more recently Cenk Tosun has become a shining light with four goals in his last four games for the Toffees.

Another month, another award nomination for @22mosalah. ⚡ Salah's been shortlisted for the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for March. 💫#PFAAwards Get voting 👉 https://t.co/ZdCNekMMSK pic.twitter.com/MS59Jy1fye — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 6 April 2018

Team form and manager quotes

Everton, in ninth place with 40 points, come into this game just about emerging from a horrible run of form that included no wins in seven games in all competitions. They have since won four times in the league and lost four, most recently going down 3-1 to Manchester City after two big wins, over Brighton and Stoke City.

An in-form Liverpool last beat Champions-elect Manchester City in the Champions League to make three wins in succession after losing 2-1 to Manchester United in March. The Reds hadn’t lost in their previous seven games, but certainly come into this clash on a high ahead of visiting City for the second leg next week.

Ahead of the weekend’s game, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce said he’s looking to take advantage of the Reds.

“It’s an advantage we could possibly take. It’s a good time to play a derby for us in between the two Champions League games. But Jurgen has a very strong squad and they haven’t let him down all season. If he changes his squad it will still be strong and fresh.”

Klopp, meanwhile, said: “Everton will be motivated on the highest level. They have a very good home record. They are a really good team with Yannick Bolasie back, Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun in a good moment. They are altogether except (Gylfi) Sigurdsson.

“That’s a good football team and they are very experienced in defence. Each Evertonian thinks at Goodison they have an extra percentage of desire. We need to be ready for that, but it’s a football game.

“In all of my derbies there’s always been an overly hard tackle. I hope we can go without that tomorrow. But we need to be ready for hard challenges, it’s a derby.”

Team news

Liverpool will not rule Salah out until absolutely necessary, although they won’t want to take risks with his slight groin injury.

Emre Can, Joel Matip, Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez and are all injured.

For Everton, Idrissa Gueye returns from a hamstring tear and Ashley Williams from a ban. But Eliaquim Mangala, James McCarthy, Mason Holgate and Gylfi Sigurdsson are all out.