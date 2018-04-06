Guardiola sings De Bruyne’s praises

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on key attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, saying he is one of the best players in the Premier League.

De Bruyne has enjoyed a stellar season both in terms of scoring goals and creating assists, with the Belgium playmaker recording 11 strikes in all competitions while tallying 15 assists in the EPL.

In addition, the 26-year-old appears to be in the running for the Player of the Season award though he does face some stiff competition from Liverpool’s prolific Mohamed Salah, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Despite a setback in which De Bruyne was involved in midweek, during the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, the Citizens are on course to win the championship.

A victory over Manchester United on Saturday would seal the title in record time for Guardiola’s men – an achievement in which

De Bruyne has played a major part.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spaniard said of the star: “He has achieved, this season, an extraordinary level. In terms of continuity, it is not just a good performance, it is every single game during three days.

“He is the guy who always runs the most and he is one of the more talented players we have in England in our team.

“In terms of how aggressive he goes and how much intensity he has, when one of the best players does that, the others have to follow him.

“He is a guy who is never injured and a guy who always wants to play and has more energy to keep going. He is a huge competitor.”