Big Match Focus: Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title with a victory over fierce rivals Manchester United in Saturday’s much anticipated derby in the North West of England.

Premier League

Date: 8 April 2018

Game-week: 33

Kick-off: 00:30 HKT

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistants: L. Betts

Fourth official: S. Child, C. Pawson

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Man City 152 45 47 60

Man United 152 60 47 45

Previous encounter

Man United 1-2 Man City (10 December 2017) Premier League

United scorer: M. Rashford (45’+2)

City scorers: D. Silva (43′), N. Otamendi (54′)

Players to watch

With his confidence no doubt shaken following the 3-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool last Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, goalkeeper Ederson could come under the spotlight at the Etihad. While it seems unlikely manager Pep Guardiola will compromise his all out passing game of playing out from the back, it seems the Brazil shot-stopper will be tested under pressure with the ball at his feet. With that said, the shaky Claudio Bravo could start and his decision-making may also fall under the microscope.

With four goals in his last five matches in all competitions, Romelu Lukaku has now hit 26 goals for the season which is just two behind last season’s top scorer at the club Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There had been doubts the Belgium star could replicate the feats of the Swedish striker, however, the 24-year-old is more than proving his worth. Another strike against the Citizens on Saturday would be the most goals he has scored in a single campaign during his career.

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Apr 6, 2018 at 5:16am PDT

Team form and manager quotes

Having virtually wrapped up the title regardless of Saturday’s outcome against the Red Devils, pride will no doubt be at stake for the Citizens.

After being humbled in midweek by Liverpool, the usually imperious City side will no doubt be out to show their true colours against their fiercest of rivals in English football.

Having won the reverse encounter at Old Trafford with a convincing performance last year, the home team will have every motivation to produce their best football.

While Pep Guardiola hinted he may field a weakened side for the clash, three points could seal the EPL crown in record time.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard says the club have moved on from the loss to the Reds. He said: “We have to accept it. Now we have United at home, then days later we have Liverpool at home (in the UCL quarter-final second leg). We’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, the visitors arrive in some good form having recorded four league wins in a row though their away form is less convincing with two defeats in three.

However, despite a top four position being virtually sealed, United boss Jose Mourinho takes the view that finishing second is an improvement upon last season.

He said: “The rest of this league season has to be dedicated to keeping ourselves in second place in the table. This is our reality.

“Of course we want to be the top team in the Premier League but that is not realistic this season, so we must do all we can to secure second place because that is a big move forward from last season’s sixth-place finish.”

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Apr 6, 2018 at 6:21am PDT

Team news

City could field a weakened side to prepare for next week’s second leg quarter-final tie against Liverpool. With that said, John Stones and Fabian Delph could see playing time having missed out in midweek while Sergio Aguero remains doubtful with a knee concern. In addition, Bravo may start for the home team.

For United, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera are set for a return but Daley Blind is not expected to feature after recently returning to training due to match fitness. Keeper Sergio Romero is still out injured having picked up a knock on international duty with Argentina.