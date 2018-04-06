Report: Can set for surprise Liverpool return

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could make a return to playing again this season despite earlier reports suggesting he was out for the rest of 2017/18 with a back injury.

The Germany international was injured during the Reds’ 5-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on 17 March and was assessed by medical professionals on Thursday.

With the player’s contract concluding at the end of the current campaign and a move to Juventus reportedly on the cards, it had been suggested Can had played his final game against the Hornets.

However, BBC Sport understands that the 24-year-old could make a shock return before the season ends on 13 May. The Jurgen Klopp-coached outfit has a number of key upcoming matches and Can’s availability could be a real boost.

On Saturday, the club faces Everton in the Merseyside derby before facing Manchester City in a Champions League second leg quarter-final at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The Frankfurt-born star joined the English giants in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen and has played 166 times in all competitions for the side, including 37 appearances this season.