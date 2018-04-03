De Bruyne: I cannot be compared to Salah

Kevin De Bruyne insists he has done enough for Manchester City this season to be crowned the Player of the Year ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

De Bruyne has been instrumental for Pep Guardiola’s side this season and they have the chance to clinch the Premier League title if they beat rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

Salah has also been enjoying the form of his life in his first year at Liverpool, having scored his 37th goal of the season, in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The two players are expected to headline Wednesday’s Champions League match between the two English Premier League teams.

De Bruyne told Sky Sports: “If I get it, it would be nice I think for the team and for me. In one way I believe I deserve it because I have been very consistent in my form.

“I am very happy with myself, I am very pleased with how I have played, and I didn’t expect to be this good this season, to be honest.

“I think there is almost no game where my standard has dropped, so I have been very constant, and I am very happy with myself. To maintain the level the amount of games I have played, the amount of minutes, I am very pleased with that.”

Asked about Salah, who is tipped to be his competitor for the award, the Belgian said it is difficult to compare him with the Egyptian.

He added: “You cannot compare, it is impossible. So how do the players choose?

“Salah has a remarkable goal-scoring run, and he plays very well like an inside forward type of role, for me. This season he has been incredible.

“To compare us, I don’t know. With the statistics how are we going to compare ourselves? It’s totally different, I played (against Everton) like a defensive midfielder, how you can compare me to an inside forward? I have no idea.

“He has been outstanding, his record speaks for itself. It’s just the way it goes. Luckily I don’t have to do that.”