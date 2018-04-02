Pardew parts ways with troubled West Brom

West Brom have confirmed the departure of manager Alan Pardew following a string of poor results that have left the club in danger of relegation.

Albion are rock-bottom in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of safety with six matches to go in the season.

Pardew’s departure follows Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Burnley and he becomes the second manager to leave the Hawthorns this term following the sacking of Tony Pulis in November.

During his time in charge of the Baggies, Pardew managed just three victories from 21 matches in all competitions.

The West Midlands outfit announced on its web that first-team coach Darren More will take over the duties until further notice.

“West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties,” the club said on their official website, adding that assistant head coach John Carver would also be leaving.

“The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“First-team coach Darren Moore will take over until further notice.”