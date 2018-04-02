Wenger: Don’t worry, Arsenal fans will be back

There was another sparse crowd in attendance at the Emirates this weekend, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger isn’t worried about it.

Three late goals might have seen the Gunners beat relegation-threatened Stoke, but the action did not take place in a packed stadium.

And after the opening 45 minutes failed to deliver an Arsenal goal, the players were booed off for their troubles as they made their way back to the dressing room.

With the Gunners failing to mount a title challenge, and the prospect of a top-four finish a distant memory, Wenger says he understands why there were so many empty seats, adding that it was no cause for concern.

“It’s just down to the fact that we’re not fighting for the championship,” he said.

“People know that will not change now. They will be back on Thursday, don’t worry.

“It’s explainable by the fact that it’s Easter. It’s a family happening where people go away and it’s a fact that we don’t think about a lot in the Premier League. There’s also the fact that we had a break.”

Arsenal’s season now hinges entirely on their Europa League campaign. If Wenger could somehow conjury up a European trophy, thereby securing Champions League qualification, he might just be able to save his job – although even that seems doubtful at the moment.

Arsenal host CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.