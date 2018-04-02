Pochettino backs Stamford Bridge star Alli

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino praised Dele Alli and his fighting spirit after he helped Tottenham earn a first victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 28 years.

Alli scored the final two goals as fourth-placed Spurs ran out 3-1 winners on Sunday, a win that saw them stretch their lead over Chelsea to eight points in the battle for Champions League qualification.

The match marked Alli’s 100th Premier League appearance, during which time he has contributed to 61 goals (36 goals, 25 assists), level with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (35 goals, 26 assists).

Alli had failed to start either of England’s two recent friendlies against Holland and Italy, but the 21-year-old responded in great fashion with two crucial strikes.

“I’m very, very pleased for Dele,” said Pochettino. “It’s been a tough period for him, but I like his talent, his character. I’m so happy for him because he deserved it.”

“In the end, he’s a great talent, only 21 years old, and sometimes we lose the focus on that… Sometimes the expectation is too much.

2 – Dele Alli has scored his first brace in the Premier League since January 2017, which also came against Chelsea (2-0 at White Hart Lane). Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/5JAK7fi1I4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2018

“Dele is not one to be affected if he plays or does not play. He’s so strong, with the personality. He’s a fighter, very competitive.

“If he doesn’t play with the national team, he needs to compete and give his best to try and win again the confidence of his manager in the national team.

“The only way to win the confidence and trust from your manager is doing what he did today – scoring the goals and playing like he did.”

[VIDEO] The ball from Dier, the touch and finish from Dele Alli – 1-2 pic.twitter.com/RlHSDBOoib — E-Spurs (@e_spurs) April 1, 2018

Asked about Alli’s celebration, in which he cupped his hand to his ear, Pochettino said: “I didn’t see the celebration. But, of course, he has a strong character and personality. But I didn’t see it. He needs to show us nothing, because we trust and believe in him.”

Goals in first 100 Premier League games: 36 – Dele Alli

35 – Eden Hazard

32 – Robert Pires

25 – Juan Mata

20 – Mesut Ozil — bet365 (@bet365) April 1, 2018

Pochettino was also very happy to end Tottenham’s Stamford Bridge streak, but he insisted nothing was settled yet.

“I am so happy, we are so happy for our fans after 28 years,” said Pochettino. “Winning here at Stamford Bridge again is a massive thing again, for our fans and for Tottenham. But it’s still only three points. I celebrate the same as I did in the past.

“There’s still a long way to the end. We have to be focused and try to prepare the next game – so tough against Stoke – and focus and try to work hard.

“I think we have still not achieved anything and it will be difficult to be in the top four. We have to fight. Our mentality must be ready in every single game.”