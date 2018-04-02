Moyes: Arnautovic now showing true quality

David Moyes feels Marko Arnautovic is finally showing his real quality in a West Ham shirt.

The Hammers beat Southampton 3-0 on Saturday to ease their relegation worries, with Arnautovic bagging a brace after Joao Mario’s opener.

The Austrian striker also scored in the 4-0 win over Luxembourg last week after netting twice for his country in their victory against Slovenia four days earlier.

It’s a stark contrast to Arnautovic’s form at the start of the season, when he failed to score in his first 13 appearances for the Hammers after his summer move from Stoke.

Moyes said: “We think Marko is doing a terrific job.

“He’s been great since he went up front. He missed a big chance before his first goal or he could easily have had a hat-trick, but that’s Marko and he’s capable of doing it and he’s making a big difference, I have to say. I thought his performance was great.

“I’m enjoying working with him because he is scoring me goals and playing well and he’s also shown the West Ham supporters and the club why they paid £20 million for him from Stoke in the summer.”

Moyes added that he felt his side played well all over the pitch to record a result which moved them up to 14th spot in the Premier League table – five points clear of the bottom three.

“We made a great start and we had great support from the first minute and I think it inspired the players as well,” he added.

“The players had a really good go right at the start and thankfully we got a couple of early goals and the third goal just before half-time made a big difference as well.”