Guardiola focused on Liverpool tie

Pep Guardiola insists his focus is on this week’s Champions League tie against Liverpool, rather than the possibility of sealing the Premier League title in the Manchester derby.

Saturday’s 3-1 win over Everton left Manchester City requiring just one win to be crowned the Premier League champions and that could come in next weekend’s encounter against neighbours Manchester United.

But the prospect of winning both the derby and lifting the title in one afternoon is not occupying Guardiola’s thoughts after the City boss claimed he was only concentrating on Wednesday’s Champions League encounter with Liverpool, at Anfield.

Feliz por la victoria chicos, cada vez más cerca de nuestro objetivo 👉🏻#cmoncity #manchestercity🔥⚽🔥 3⃣0⃣ Happy for the win guys, getting closer to our goal 👉🏻#cmoncity #manchestercity🔥⚽🔥 3⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/eW4YkTBPSy — Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) March 31, 2018

Guardiola said: “We are closer than ever. We have one game to win. If we are not able to win, we have six more chances. We are so, so close and so happy with the performance.

“I understand the people are talking about United now but all the decisions I am going to take is thinking about Liverpool, the game before United and after United. That is what it is.

“We needed to be together [against Everton] to find the pace, to find our rhythm, the way we want to play for our massive, massive two games against Liverpool.”