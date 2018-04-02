Spurs stun Chelsea to boost top four bid

Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 28 years after coming from behind to win 3-1.

Chelsea 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Morata opens the scoring on 30′

Eriksen levels in first half injury time

Alli puts Spurs ahead on 62′

Alli kills off the encounter on 66′

Match summary

Alvaro Morata broke his goal-drought with a header on the half-hour, but Spurs were back in the tie with a fantastic dipping effort from Christian Eriksen. A second half brace from Deli Alli ended Spurs’ hoodoo at the Bridge.

Full report

It was a lively start to the clash from both sides as Kieran Tripper whipped in a number of good early balls, while Eden Hazard and Willian combined well at the other end.

Alli had the first effort on goal as he headed an Eriksen delivery off target, before a quick Chelsea counter saw Hugo Lloris keep out Willian’s deflected shot on 18 minutes.

Marcos Alonso then slotted home casually from a N’Golo Kante ball over the Spurs defence on 19 minutes, but was correctly penalised for offside.

Lloris was called into action to deny Victor Moses after a good break forward from Hazard. Moments later though he was unable to stop Morata from powerfully heading home with 30 minutes on the clock. The Spurs keeper came out for a Moses delivery from the right, but the Spaniard rose highest to hand his side the lead.

Willy Caballero held onto an Eriksen shot from range at the second attempt on 40 minutes as Spurs looked to respond, although Chelsea nearly extended their lead as Marcus Alonso fired in a fierce drive at Lloris’ near post.

Spurs were struggling to find space to break through the Chelsea defence – leaving Eriksen to try his luck from outside the box. He deceived Caballero with a dipping strike from 25 yards, that went in off the underside of the crossbar, to level matters going into the break.

Caballero got up well to palm away a curled Son Heung-Min shot on the hour mark, but he couldn’t deny Alli from firing Spurs into the lead with a sensational goal. A long ball forward from Eric Dier was controlled expertly by Alli who then smashed home off the right upright.

Willian flashed a shot wide at the other end, before another emphatic goal from Alli. He picked up the ball inside the box and slotted home, following Son’s driving run forward and tussle in the area.

Fabregas came within an inch of pulling a goal back with Lloris beaten, but his shot through a crowd of bodies, rolled just wide.

Kante snatched at a mistake from Sanchez as he misjudged a through-ball from Fabregas, as Antonio Rudiger made a crucial interception to cut out an Eriksen curled pass to Alli.

Erik Lamela went for goal on 85 minutes and saw his ambitious effort cut out, when Harry Kane – who had come on for Son – was better placed to strike.

Two Chelsea substitutes Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson combined in the dying minutes to force a good save from Lloris from the Brazilian’s fierce effort, and Rudiger failed to make the most of a Fabregas delivery as Spurs ultimately ran out deserved winners.