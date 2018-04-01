Klopp says Lallana injury is ‘absolutely bad’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that Adam Lallana suffered a serious injury during Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, but didn’t say if the player was at risk of missing the World Cup with England.

Lallana went down under a tackle from Luka Milivojevic in the second half just five minutes after coming on as a second half substitute against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

The forward was able to leave the field without the use of a stretcher although the German said the player was likely to be ruled out for a prolonged period of time.

He said: “I haven’t spoken with him but I saw him. It’s absolutely bad. We don’t know exactly what he has, but in the first moment and then I saw him going down it looked really serious, to be honest.

“It looks like something with the muscle, we couldn’t make any further assessment so far, of course, but we will do that as quick as possible.

“He’s our friend, our boy, our mate, our player having a difficult season already. Maybe one of the biggest achievements of the team is that they could play a season so far like they played without Adam Lallana, I never would have thought it was possible.

“So we are all desperately waiting for him and now coming step-by-step back and now, it’s a big, big blow for us today.”

Klopp added that it was too early to determine whether the England star would be available for the World Cup, saying: “It is absolutely too early. We hope it won’t be that serious. That’s not for now to decide that. It’s just not good.”