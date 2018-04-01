Mourinho: A game of two halves

Jose Mourinho had mixed emotions following Manchester United’s 2-0 win over struggling Swansea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United scored twice in the opening 20 minutes through goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to overtake Liverpool and move back into second position in the Premier League table.

Lukaku’s goal was his 100th Premier League strike while Sanchez scored only his second for United following his January move from Arsenal.

Romelu Lukaku has become the 28th player to score 100 Premier League goals. He's still just 24… pic.twitter.com/zOSkwSIxwo — Premier League World (@BPLRealm) March 31, 2018

“The first half was perfect,” said Mourinho. “Maybe one more goal and game over, and then the first half probably one of the best we played here.”

“First half, they didn’t cross the line, didn’t have one shot, we press so high and strong, recovered the ball, had lots of movement and passing, we arrived in many dangerous positions, we should score one more.”

The Portuguese was less happy with performance after the break as two crucial stops from David De Gea from Tammy Abraham helped the Red Devils to a 16th clean sheet this season.

“The second half was different,” he added. “I think credit to [Swansea manager] Carlos [Carvalhal] because he improved the team at half-time but we let it go a bit, probably six or seven players played international football midweek.

“I could feel the intensity go down, we let them have the ball, didn’t press so high, our passing was slower, movement the same.

“Players with an amazing first half let it go down a little bit and they felt they had a chance and then David had to make a couple of saves. But in this moment of the season, seven matches to go, we got the points.”