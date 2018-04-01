Free-flowing City breeze past Toffees

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City romped to a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening to put one hand on the trophy.

Everton 1 Manchester City 3

Sane gives City fourth-minute lead

Jesus doubles their lead on the counter

Sterling makes it 3-0 before the break

Bolasie pulls a goal back in second half

Match Summary

First-half goals from Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling handed City a fifth straight win in the league to take them within three points of the title.

Yannick Bolasie pulled a goal back for Sam Allardyce’s side, but it was not enough as they dropped to ninth, six points adrift of Europa League football.

FT | 🔵 1-3 💙 #efcvcity #mancity There we were, now here we are. One win from the title. pic.twitter.com/QczDcWyJtZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 31, 2018

Full Report

Pep Guardiola’s men took just four minutes to get on the scoresheet. Sane’s volley polished off a good move down the left that involved Aymen Laporte and David Silva. The Spaniard’s cross was converted for his 11th assist of the season.

In the 13th minute, Bolasie squandered a golden opportunity to draw the hosts level when he headed a Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross just over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

City punished the Merseysiders as they surged up the field from the resulting goal-kick and doubled their lead. Kevin De Bruyne put the ball on a plate for Jesus to head home from close range.

The visitors sealed the win seven minutes before the break. Silva bagged another assist as he split the space between goalkeeper and defenders for the onrushing Sterling to score for the 16th time this season.

The Citizens took the foot off the gas after th3e restart having got the job done before half-time.

Three minutes after the hour mark, Bolasie pulled a goal back for the Toffees when his shot from 25 yards out went in off the inside of the near post after being played in by Calvert-Lewin.