Two late goals from Leicester down Seagulls

Leicester scored twice in the final seven minutes to beat a wasteful Brighton 2-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2

Schmeichel saves Murray penalty

Iborra header gives Foxes the lead

Ndidi sent off for two bookings

Vardy seals win in stoppage time

Match Summary

The Seagulls failed to take their chances as Glenn Murray missed the target early in the first half after being put through on goal before he saw a 77th-minute penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

In the end, late goals from Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy handed the Foxes victory, although the finished the game with 10 men when Wilfred Ndidi received his marching orders in the final minute.

Full-time at the AMEX Stadium. Brighton 0-2 Leicester City #BhaLei pic.twitter.com/MHzvy3X0Bu — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 31, 2018

Full Report

The hosts had the best chance of the half and it came in the 37th minute. Pascal Gross split the defence to send Murray one-on-one with Schmeichel, but the in-form Albion striker curled his effort wide.

Three minutes into the second half Gross almost broke the deadlock, but Schmeichel made a smart save down to his left to tip over the German’s shot from the edge of the box. The chance arose after Vardy broke down the wing, but Lewis Dunk cleaned up and cleared the ball to Gross.

Both teams struggled to find quality in the final third and clear goalscoring chances were at a premium.

The visitors wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to open the scoring on 77 minutes when Foxes conceded a penalty after Ndidi brought down Jose Izquierdo in the box. Murray stepped up but was denied a 12th goal of the season as Schmeichel made a brilliant save to his left.

Claude Puel’s side took the lead six minutes later. Ben Chilwell’s cross from the left was headed down into the ground by Iborra and past Mat Ryan into the back of the net.

They then went a man down in the last minute when Ndidi was shown a second yellow card, although it did not stop them from sealing the victory in stoppage time when Damarai Gray found Vardy at the back post for a simple tap-in.