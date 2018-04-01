Hammers heap pressure on Saints

West Ham’s convincing first half performance saw them cruise to a 3-0 victory over Southampton at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United 3 Southampton 0

Joao Mario scores first Hammers goal

Arnautovic misses one-on-one moments later

Arnautovic bags first-half brace

Austin misses late chance to pull one back

Match Summary

A Joao Mario goal and a brace from Marko Arnautovic sealed a convincing win for the Hammers, who moved eight points clear of the 18th-placed Saints.

Mark Hughes’ side faces a tough task in the coming weeks to preserve their top-flight status.

Full Report

The hosts took the lead against the run of play in the 13th minute. A poor short corner from the Saints saw Mario Lemina robbed of possession by Cheikhou Kouyate.

The Senegalese midfielder led the counter-attack before cutting the ball back for Joao Mario on the edge of the box, and the Portuguese forward took one touch to set himself up before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

David Moyes’ men almost doubled their lead two minutes later. Joao Mario broke down the left and slipped Arnautovic through, but he curled his effort wide with just goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to beat.

Arnautovic was not to be denied in the 17th minute, though, as Mario picked out the Austrian, who finished at the second attempt after McCarthy parried his header.

The Londoners’ dominant display was capped with a third goal in first-half stoppage time. Arthur Masuaku beat two players down the left before his cross found Arnautovic, who volleyed home low into the bottom-right corner.

The visitors came close to pulling a goal back in the 70th minute when Shane Long’s cross was volleyed just over the bar by Charlie Austin. In the end, it was a frustrating outing for the Saints after being blown away in the first stanza.