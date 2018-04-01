Defoe clinches late point for Cherries

Jermain Defoe stole a point for Bournemouth as he netted a 92nd-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Watford 2 Bournemouth 2

Femenia opens scoring

King penalty draws Cherries level

Pereyra puts Hornets back in front

Defoe equalises in stoppage time

Match Summary

Kiko Femenia put the Hornets ahead in stunning style as he half-volleyed a good corner from Roberto Pereyra to beat Asmir Begovic, but Joshua King equalised from the spot just before half-time.

Pereyra then put Javi Gracia’s side ahead early in the second half, only for Defoe came to rescue a share of the spoils with the last play of the game.

Full Report

The visitors made a strong start and almost scored within five minutes as Nathan Ake got onto the end of a free-kick, but his header came back off the crossbar as Watford survived.

Junior Stanislas then had an effort kept out by Orestis Karnezis as the Cherries continued to apply the pressure.

Almost against the run of play, the hosts opened the scoring through Femenia. Pereyra followed up a poor first corner with a great delivery which found the Spaniard, who hit a first-time half-volley into the back of the net.

Shortly after, Sebastian Prodl was at his best to make a fantastic tackle to prevent Eddie Howe’s men from equalising as he dispossessed King, who was about to shoot.

The goal put Watford in control of the match as they started to dominate proceedings, while the team from the south coast desperately looked for a way back.

Their chance eventually came when Jose Holebas made a mistake in the box as he punched the ball against Jordan Ibe which saw referee Andy Madley point to the spot. King stepped up and made no mistake to restore parity.

It took the Hornets just four second-half minutes to pull ahead again as Pereyra curled a great shot into the top-right corner with Begovic rooted to the spot.

They kept playing a high line which almost led to their undoing as Lewis Cook picked out Callum Wilson, who looked in on goal before being ruled offside.

The Cherries then looked to Defoe to change their fortunes as he replaced Ibe with just over 20 minutes to go. The veteran striker almost made the desired impact as he managed to get onto the end of a cross and his header was pushed over by Karnezis.

Abdoulaye Doucoure came close to bagging a late goal as he tried to bury Troy Deeney’s header, but Begovic gathered. Defoe then stole the show as he netted a stoppage-time equaliser. A deep free-kick was played into the box and the England striker was alert as he finished smartly to snatch a point at the death.