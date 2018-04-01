United brush Swans aside at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku joined the Premier League goalscorers’ 100 club as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0

Lukaku opens scoring

Sanchez doubles advantage

Lingard comes close

De Gea double save

Match Summary

Lukaku gave United the lead just five minutes in as the Belgian striker notched his 100th goal in England’s top flight.

Alexis Sanchez then doubled their lead 15 minutes later when he latched onto a good pass from Jesse Lingard before finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Full Report

The hosts started like a house on fire as Lingard slipped Sanchez in behind the defence and the Chilean then squared it Lukaku, whose low shot found the back of the net after a deflection off Alfie Mawson.

Lingard then almost grabbed a goal from an unmarked position inside the box, but he couldn’t make his shot count from a tight angle.

Fabianski was soon called into action to deny Lukaku his second of the day. Lingard flicked the ball towards the striker, who was through on goal, but the Swansea keeper managed to get down well to save.

Sanchez eventually gave United their second goal on 20 minutes. Lingard, who had been at the centre of all the chances, once again played a good ball for Sanchez to finish well from inside the D.

Just after the half-hour mark, Lingard shifted his way past two attempted tackles before taking a chance from outside the box with his effort flying wide of the target.

Swansea had a rare chance as they tried to push into the opposition half, but the final delivery into the box was easily cut off by David De Gea.

United went into the break two goals to the good after a dominant first half which was recognized by the Old Trafford crowd.

The visitors made two changes for the second half as Tom Carroll and a Tammy Abraham replaced Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer.

Jose Mourinho’s side almost got their third as Juan Mata swung in a cross towards Lukaku, who then headed across towards Sanchez, but the forward could only nod an effort over the bar.

The Welsh club was then forced to make their third and final change as the injured Samuel Clucas made way for Wayne Routledge.

De Gea then made a great double save to deny Tammy Abraham from close range before keeping out the rebound effort from the substitute.

With 11 minutes to go, Paul Pogba chipped the ball into the box to Lukaku, who controlled the ball with his chest before releasing a good shot which Fabianski managed to hold.

In the end, it was a comfortable victory for the Red Devils as they returned to second place in the table.