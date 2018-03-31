Salah gives Reds victory over Palace

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Mohamed Salah netting his 37th goal of the season.

Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Milivojevic puts Palace ahead from the spot

Mane equalises early in second half

Senegalese winger lucky not to see red

Salah completes comeback win late on

Match Summary

Jurgen Klopp’s side leapfrogged Manchester United into second position after goals from Sadio Mane and Salah helped them to victory after Luka Milivojevic opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Goals from Mane and Salah secure all 3️⃣ points for the Reds. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eSyKILFfyJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2018

Full Report

The Reds would go on to boss the game in the second half having survived an early scare from the hosts playing for survival this season.

Wilfried Zaha terrorised Liverpool’s defence and Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular. Zaha got the better of the right-back, who replaced injured Joe Gomez.

Zaha came close to opening the account as early as the eight minute, but was denied by an excellent block by Loris Karius.

But the Liverpool keeper undid his good work when he brought Zaha down as he ran onto a Christian Benteke’s flick-on and with referee Neil Swarbrick pointing to the spot.

Milivojevic stepped up to drill a low shot into the corner of the net to put Palace ahead.

Mane nearly got his team back into the game with a headed effort before he was yellow-carded for simulation trying to win a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Liverpool continued to dominate the match going into the half-time, but could not find the back of the net.

They continued where they left off in the second half and rewarded shortly after the interval as Mane met a low left-side cross from James Milner for the equaliser.

Benteke had two good chances to score against his former team late in the match but squandered both.

Salah would then produce the moment of the match for Liverpool giving them the lead from Andy Robertson’s cross in the 84th minute.

Both teams had to make forced substitutions late in the match as Adam Lallana lasted just five minutes and was replaced by Dejan Lovren, while Mane was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.