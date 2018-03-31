Former Chelsea assistant Wilkins in critical condition

Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins is in a critical condition after a cardiac arrest put him in St. George’s Hospital in London.

Wilkins, who played for Chelsea and Manchester United, went on to coach the Blues, winning the Premier League and FA Cup double alongside Carlo Ancelotti in 2009/10.

He was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after collapsing in his home in Cobham, Surrey.

The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support. pic.twitter.com/egOapZhDYN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 30, 2018

His wife, Jackie, told the Daily Mirror: “He’s in hospital, he’s had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.

“He is not in a good state at all, I’m afraid. He’s critically ill.

“The cardiac arrest led to a fall, which has meant he’s had to be put in an induced coma.

“It’s very, very bad.”

In recent times, Wilkins has been working as a pundit, and appeared on Alan Brazil’s Talksport breakfast show the day before his fall.

Support continues to pour in for the former England captain over social media, with Michael Ballack, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard among those to wish Wilkins well.