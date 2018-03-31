Alderweireld no longer first-choice at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has raised major question marks over Toby Alderweireld future at Spurs after admitting he is no longer a first-choice defender.

Alderweireld has not featured in the Premier League since October because of a hamstring injury, but the centre-half played twice for Belgium during the international break.

The 29-year-old’s fitness problems have seen him fall down Pochettino’s pecking order, with the Spurs boss unwilling to drop any of his existing defenders.

And with Alderweireld reportedly unwilling to sign a new contract, the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked to the former Southampton man.

Pochettino said: “I am agreed that the players need to play and compete but for me, first of all every single player needs to show in the training session that they are better than their team-mate and then at that moment I pick.

“Toby in the last four months has struggled with his injury. I am not going to change the system because Toby needs games for the World Cup.

“I need to pick two centre-backs and if you are happy you keep the couple of players and he needs to wait. The interest for me is Tottenham, it’s about Tottenham to win, I understand the manager but what can I do.

“If he keeps working hard he is going to have the opportunity to play and compete but he is an experienced player. He needs to be fit and to be fit he needs to train every day.”