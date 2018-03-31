Guardiola wants new Sterling contract

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City need to tie down Raheem Sterling to a new contract after his recent form has attracted other suitors.

Sterling has netted 15 Premier League goals for City this season and again impressed for England in their friendly against Italy this week.

The 23-year-old’s current contract expires in 2020 and there has been speculation that City will open talks over extending that deal at the end of the season.

Guardiola is eager to see that happen after revealing that City are not alone in admiring Sterling’s form.

“Txiki [Begiristain, City’s director of football] is talking about that,” Guardiola said.

“There is no doubt we have to keep him. Maybe other clubs are now interested in him because he is playing so well but he knows how important he is to us.”