Mourinho: Shaw is still an option

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists he would have no issue fielding Luke Shaw, despite publicly chastising the defender earlier this month.

Mourinho had previously been critical of the 22-year-old left-back this season and singled him out once more after a poor performance against Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-finals just prior to the international break.

Shaw was hauled off at half-time during United’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford, with Mourinho claiming he was begging to be substituted for such a wretched display.

Mourinho’s side return to domestic duty on Saturday with the visit of Swansea to the Theatre of Dreams, but they could be without Ashley Young, who picked up a knock while playing for England.

Young’s natural replacement would be Shaw, and the Portuguese coach will have no hesitation in turning to the latter if injury rules out the former against the Swans.

“If he [Young] is unavailable, then Shaw is always an option,” Mourinho said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Young was available against Brighton and I started with Shaw, and that wasn’t a problem.”

Shaw has managed just 13 starts in all competitions for the Red Devils this term, with Young the preferred choice on the left side of defence.