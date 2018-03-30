Preview: Everton v Manchester City

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will visit Everton on Saturday as they look to keep momentum ahead of an important 10 days.

Premier League

01 April 2018

Gameweek 32

Kick-off: 00h30 HKT

Venue: Goodison Park

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistant referee: E. Smart, D. Eaton

Fourth Official: M. Oliver

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Everton 183 68 47 68

Manchester City 183 68 47 68

A look back at what went down the last time we squared off against Everton! #mancity pic.twitter.com/gTT7WJrU64 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 30, 2018

Previous encounter

Manchester City 1-1 Everton (21/08/2017) Premier League

Everton goalscorer: W. Rooney (35′)

Manchester City goalscorer: R. Sterling (82′)

Players to watch

Fresh off an international break which saw him score against Germany, Gabriel Jesus will be eager to net his first Premier League goal of 2018. Everton have already conceded 50 goals this season and the Brazilian striker will fancy his chances at Goodison Park should he start.

Wayne Rooney also has yet to net in the Premier League this year, but he was on target the last time these two teams played. Due to his past at Manchester United, this game will be a special occasion for the striker.

Team form and manager quotes

City have barely let up all season and head into this match on the back of four successive league victories. Never one for complacency, City manager Pep Guardiola, said: “(Under Sam Allardyce), Everton have been good. The results are better. Especially at home, the results are so strong.

“Everton at home last season was one of the best performances and we drew. I didn’t think we played that badly but when the result happens, you have to accept it.

“I think this season, the results have been much better. Goodison Park is always a tough ground.”

The Toffees are on a winning run of their own, having beaten Brighton 2-0 and Stoke City 2-1 in their most recent games.

When asked about City’s improvement in 2017/18, Allardyce said: “£350m – that will have a bit to do with it! In all fairness, the money’s been really well spent, hasn’t it?

“It’s a lot of money but it has been spent on quality players over his short period there and I think those players have brought so much more to the team overall.”

Team news

John Stones will miss the game against his former club due to a concussion sustained over the international break. Sergio Aguero may return after a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Everton will be without the suspended Ashley Williams, while Idrissa Gueye is doubtful.