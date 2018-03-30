Preview: Manchester United v Swansea City

Manchester United will be aiming to consolidate second position in the Premier League when they host relegation battlers Swansea City on Saturday.

Premier League

31 March 2018

Gameweek 32

Kick-off: 22H00 HKT

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: R. Madley

Assistants: M. Perry, M. McDonough

Fourth official: A. Taylor

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester United 19 11 3 5

Swansea City 19 5 3 11

Previous encounter

Swansea 0-2 Manchester United 24/10/17 (Carabao Cup)

Manchester United goalscorers: J. Lingard (21′, 59′)

Players to watch

United’s leading scorer this season, Romelu Lukaku, is expected to carry on his good run of form. The Belgian has netted three in his last five league games, including two assists in his last three.

The Swans will be looking to striker Tammy Abraham to provide the cutting edge in the final third. The Chelsea loanee has netted seven goals and provided five assists in all competitions this term.

Team form and manager quotes

Jose Mourinho’s side will be hoping to pick up where they left off before the international break. They beat Brighton 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals after winning three consecutive Premier League games.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-1, Crystal Palace 3-2, and Liverpool 2-1 in their last three top-flight matches. They sit second in the standings, but are only two points clear of Liverpool albeit with a game in hand.

When asked about Swansea, Mourinho said in his press conference: “They improved a lot, we played them in the beginning but after that they have had a difficult period and found themselves in a difficult situation, but since Carlos arrived it’s obvious the team improved a lot.

“They got the points that many didn’t expect they could get and they are in a position not far from celebrating a fantastic achievement which is to stay in the Premier League.”

Jose on Swansea: #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LeicI4mvWH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the Swans are in a scrap for survival in the bottom half of the table. The Welsh outfit found good form ahead of the international break and lost only one league game in eight.

However, Carlos Carvalhal’s men are still in the thick of the relegation battle, despite sitting 14th in the table and only three points clear of the bottom three.

“We will try our best to take points in every game we play,” Carvalhal told his club’s official website.

“Our next game is Manchester United, when 99.999 per cent of people will say Manchester United are favourites and expect them to win. But the 0.001 per cent who think differently will be me and my players.

“We believe we can achieve something. We have to believe that because if we don’t, we will get nothing.”

Team news

United are missing Daley Blind, but Ashley Young should be available after picking up a knock while on international duty with England.

Swansea are still without the suspended Jordan Ayew and the injured Renato Sanches, but despite international call-ups, Andy King and Ki Sung-yeung should feature.