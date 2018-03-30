Preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Crystal Palace will hope to pick up valuable points in their battle against relegation when they take on high-flying Liverpool in Saturday afternoon’s clash in London.

Premier League

Date: 31 March 2018

Game-week: 32

Kick-off: 18:30 HKT

Venue: Selhurst Park

Referee: N. Swarbrick

Assistants: A. Nunn

Fourth official: A. Holmes, K. Friend

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Crystal Palace 38 10 7 21

Liverpool 38 21 7 10

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace (19 August 2017) Premier League

Liverpool scorer: S. Mane (73′)

Players to watch:

Having left Liverpool after failing to hit the heights during his one season at Anfield, Christian Benteke has it all to prove against his former employers at Selhurst Park. The big Belgium international is enduring a poor season in front of goal having scored just twice in the league. He could be one to watch on Saturday.

Having hit an incredible four goals in his last outing in the 5-0 win over Watford, forward Mohamed Salah is in the best form of his career. With 36 goals in 40 appearances including 28 in England’s top flight, the Egypt star is once again likely to be a key man in the English capital. The 25-year old’s best season previously was when he got 19 goals in 2016/17 for Roma.

Team form and manager quotes:

Having lost four games out of their last five EPL matches, a most recent 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town gave Palace some breathing room in the battle against relegation.

The club is currently in 16th place with 30 points although a raft of injuries to key players has not helped matters. Manager Roy Hodgson said: “We were very disappointed to lose Jeffrey Schlupp in the last game, as he has done very well since coming back after his injury against Brighton. We also have doubts on James Tomkins and Alexander Sorloth.

“Luckily all others reported back. Wilfried Zaha hasn’t been training to any great extent as we’re nursing his knee. We hope the knee will be okay, but we’ve had to be cautious after he played against Huddersfield Town, as he came back much earlier than expected from injury.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool is in good form and come into the contest with just two defeats in their last 10 games. The Reds are also scoring goals for fun and seem to be close to cementing a position in the Champions League places in the top four.

As such boss, Jurgen Klopp says he is delighted with the form being shown especially with regard to Salah in front of goal. He said of his star’s four-goal blitz against Watford: “For Mo (Salah) to be involved in five goals is fantastic but to score four is even more fantastic. His goals are so important for us.”

Team news:

Crystal Palace is to assess winger Wilfried Zaha, who is struggling with a knee problem and was unable to train during the international window.

In addition, James Tomkins and Alexander Sorloth are also doubtful, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward are both ruled out.

Liverpool is without defender Joe Gomez, who injured his ankle while playing for England.

Meanwhile, Emre Can has a back problem, and defender Dejan Lovren is also doubtful with an injury concern.