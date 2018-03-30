LVG launches fresh blast at Man Utd

Louis van Gaal has launched a fresh bout of criticism on former club Manchester United after turning his anger towards chief executive Ed Woodward.

Van Gaal has been repeatedly outspoken towards United since being dismissed in the summer of 2016, and questioned Jose Mourinho’s decision-making earlier this season.

The 66-year-old claims he has now made peace with Mourinho, but he is not on such good terms with Woodward after blasting the manner of his sacking at Old Trafford.

“What I find wrong is when a CEO says we’re totally happy with you, do not believe the press. Then you win the FA Cup and are still fired,” he told Bild.

One of Manchester United's biggest struggles under Moyes, Van Gaal & Mourinho has been a lack of true direction and structure off the pitch. It's not talked about enough that in terms of structure all three managers have had next to no support. Director of Football fixes that. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) March 29, 2018

United currently trail neighbours Manchester City by 16 points in the Premier League, but van Gaal believes he would have been able to narrow the gap if he was given more money time at the club.

He added: “Pep Guardiola is for me currently the best coach in the Premier League.

“Pep made City a machine. He shows a style of football that I would have liked to play at Manchester United.

“But he has better players for it. For me, the process would have taken longer. Unfortunately I did not get the time.”