Karius: Liverpool fight has been tough

Loris Karius admits his battle with Simon Mignolet is “not easy” despite becoming Liverpool’s first-choice keeper over the second half of the season.

Karius found himself as second-fiddle behind Belgian stopper Mignolet after first arriving at Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

But after Mignolet was culpable for a series of errors, Karius was thrust into the starting XI at the turn of the year and is currently in the midst of his best spell for the club.

“It wasn’t easy,” the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

“I knew after the first season where I had an injury, then went back in and played a few games, went back out and then Simon did well and the team qualified for the Champions League, I knew there was a possibility that in the beginning [of the next season], he would start again in the league.

“I just worked hard in training and then the games I had, I tried my best because you can only look at yourself and try to perform well. It’s not easy for a goalkeeper to come in and out, but that was the situation and you have to take it as it is really.

“It is difficult to say what changed about yourself but I feel good, I’ve been playing quite well so I want to keep it up and do even better. I know I can improve on pretty much everything, I’m 24 now so there is a lot of space for improvement.

“But the life of a goalkeeper is that you always get criticised when you have a bad day so you just have to get used to it and of course, at a club like this, it was more than I was used to so maybe that was the biggest thing.”