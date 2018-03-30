Saudi striker to join Man Utd on trial

Saudi Arabia striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi will join Manchester United on trial next month, in a bid to boost his sharpness for the World Cup.

The 31-year-old will spend three weeks training with Jose Mourinho’s side as part of a commercial agreement between United and Saudi sporting authorities.

United signed a deal last year to help develop the Saudi football system, with Al-Nassr frontman Al-Sahlawi benefitting from that agreement.

“It was agreed with Manchester United for Mohammed Al-Sahlawi to join for a training programme for three weeks, may God benefit him,” Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority said on Twitter.

Al-Sahlawi – who has netted 26 times in 33 appearances for his country – is not expected to join United until after the Saudi season ends on April 12.

He will not be the first Saudi international to spend time in Europe this season after Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad and Yahia Al-Shehri all joined La Liga clubs on loan in the January transfer window.