Conte backing misfiring Morata

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has backed misfiring striker Alvaro Morata to recover his goal-scoring form for the London side.

The Spain international has struggled with a combination of form and injuries since joining Chelsea from Real Madrid and was left out of the squad for their pre-World Cup friendlies against Germany and Argentina over the past week

But Conte is positive that Morata has overcome his troubles and will soon start playing to his full potential again to force his way back into the Spain squad for the World Cup.

His lack of goals has also led to the Italian utilising Eden Hazard in an advanced role, which has brought a lot of criticism for the Italian.

Chelsea will this Sunday face Tottenham in the much-anticipated North London derby at Stamford Bridge.

He told a press conference: “This period for Alvaro was very important. In the last week, he has worked very well. I think he needed to work hard because he was out for one month for his back problem.

“Now he’s really fit, 100 percent. He’s ready for an important final of the season for Chelsea and then for the chance to play in the World Cup.”