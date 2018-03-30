Bould: Wilshere available for Stoke

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been cleared fit to face Stoke City after missing England’s recent friendly matches against the Netherlands and Italy.

The Gunners’ assistant manager, Steve Bould, said at Thursday’s press conference that Wilshere had recovered from a knee injury and would be available to face relegation-threatened Stoke on Sunday.

“Jack Wilshere trained yesterday, so he’s okay,” Bould said. “Everybody else has come back as far as we are aware.”

However, the 55-year-old could not give a definitive update on French forward Alexandre Lacazette, who is back training with the team after a spell on the sidelines.

Lacazette, who is in his first year in the Premier League, is back after undergoing minor knee injury surgery in February.

Bould added: “I don’t know. He’s trained. He trained yesterday but whether he will be involved at the weekend, I’m unsure.”