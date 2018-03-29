Pochettino: Kane might return against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out the possibility of having star striker Harry Kane back from injury for Sunday’s North London derby with Chelsea.

The England striker was expected to be out until April after damaging ankle ligaments in a Premier League win over Bournemouth earlier in March.

Kane, who has scored 35 goals for Spurs this season in all competitions, injured his right ankle in a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

However, his manager said the 24-year is making good progress and could make a return for Sunday’s match with Chelsea.

Pochettino told the media in a press conference: “We need to assess him. He is very positive and he is doing very well. Every day he is improving.

“We need to assess him, it is still a few days until the game. I think it is difficult now to say yes or no, to be involved or not in the game.

“I cannot say no but I cannot say yes. If not this weekend, maybe next weekend, but the most important thing is we are so positive about his recovery. He is doing fantastic.

“We are so happy because, after Bournemouth, everyone believed that maybe it would be a long period out. But I think the resolution was fantastic.”