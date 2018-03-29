Wise: Chelsea still bigger than Tottenham

As Chelsea prepare to face fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, former captain Dennis Wise has added fuel to the fire, claiming his old club is still better off than Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“I think Spurs have built well, but I don’t think they’re near Chelsea as a club at the moment,” Wise, who played for Chelsea between 1990 and 2001, told Standard Sport.

“Where do I class Spurs? They are batting above their weight. They haven’t won anything and haven’t spent a fortune on personnel. They have kept the nucleus of the squad and, from the outside, it looks like resources have been saved for the stadium.

“But as a player, you want to win things. At Chelsea, you do that. They may miss out one year but they’re back the next.”

On Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, Wise said: “There is more pressure on (Tottenham). They always seem to get themselves in a nice spot but fall short.”

Kick-off in the crunch encounter is set for 17h00 CAT. Tottenham leads Chelsea by five points in the race for fourth place, and as if giving themselves breathing space wasn’t enough incentive, Wise’s comments have seemingly raised the stakes even higher.