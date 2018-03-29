Rush: Firmino is crucial for Liverpool

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has heaped praise on Reds striker Roberto Firmino, claiming that the Brazilian is the kind of player every manager wants.

Jurgen Klopp has been relying heavily on Firmino this season. The 26-year-old has made 42 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists.

Teammate Mohamed Salah has been taking most of the plaudits this campaign for his sensational goalscoring, but Rush believes Firmino is worth his weight in gold.

“Everyone knows how amazing Mohamed Salah is but if you’re looking at one player Liverpool rely on it’s Bobby Firmino,” Rush told Sky Sports News.

“With his closing down he reminds me a little bit of myself. Not only does he work hard for the team, he’s also very skilful – he does everything.

“He may not be regularly getting 30 goals a season but he makes the opposition make mistakes. He is a rare breed of a Brazilian and I think his talents suit the Premier League down to a T.

“He is tireless every manager would love a player like that in his team. We are very, very lucky that we have him in our side.”