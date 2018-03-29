Mo Salah hilariously pranks young Liverpool fans

Liverpool recently enlisted their star striker Mohamed Salah to prank some unsuspecting young Reds fans.

A group of 20 schoolchildren were led to believe they were taking part in a commentary competition, with the best pair getting the opportunity to meet Salah.

What they didn’t know is that all of them were about to meet Salah, and that the electrifying Egyptian was hiding behind a makeshift wall waiting to jump out and surprise them – even as they were doing their best to describe one of his goals!

The kids could hardly believe what they saw as they suddenly came face to face with their hero!

Salah’s incredible start to life as a Liverpool player, scoring 36 goals in just 41 appearances, has quickly made him a fan favourite at Anfield – with youngsters and grownups alike.