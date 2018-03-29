Moura confident ahead of Spurs’ trip to the Bridge

Lucas Moura is eager to get involved in Sunday’s London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea, adding such big games were among the reasons he made the move to England.

The Brazilian has made a slow, but steady start to his career at Spurs since making the switch from PSG in January, with one goal and three assists in three starts for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Tottenham can stretch the gap between themselves and Chelsea to eight points with a win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but it won’t be easy.

Spurs have not won a game at the Bridge in 28 years, but Moura remains confident of ending that dreadful run.

“It’s true, it’s a big game and I can’t wait for it,” Lucas told the Spurs official website. “I’m excited to be around, to hopefully be involved and I believe firmly that we can win.”

“This year we are very good – we’ve had great games against Manchester United, Arsenal and even against Juventus over the two matches, so I’m sure we can produce a great game against Chelsea also because I think we are very, very talented.

“I’ve been waiting for this kind of match. The Premier League is the best league in the world and I’m happy to be here and to hopefully be involved in a London derby like this. It’s a big, big match, I’m excited for it and this week we will all prepare very well for it.”

“We will prepare for this game in the best way possible but I believe we can win there and that’s the most important thing – the three points that we need.”