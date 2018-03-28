Klopp’s agent: Reds boss could work well at Bayern

Jurgen Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has claimed his client would be a “good fit” at FC Bayern München but doesn’t envision a move in the near future.

“He is under contract until 2022 and I don’t think his work is finished [at Liverpool] yet,” Kosicke told Sport1, although he conceded that the lack of a winter break in the Premier League “reduces your lifetime”.

“Coaching one of the big clubs in Europe isn’t something that is unattractive, but everything has to suit. Yes, Bayern is looking for a coach in the summer, but Jurgen has a long contract. At the moment, Jurgen isn’t thinking about coaching another club than the Reds.

“No coach in the world is bigger than any club. Generally, the club is always bigger. Jurgen isn’t too big for Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich isn’t too big for him. He definitely could do a very good job there. Bayern and Klopp would be a good fit, but it isn’t something that is an option at the moment.”

Kosicke revealed that Klopp knows Bayern president Uli Hoeness well, and that the former Dortmund boss has often had the option to work for the club, but that nothing concrete had ever come out of their relationship.

Klopp has been at Liverpool since 2015 when he took over from Brendan Rodgers. He led the Reds to fourth in his first full Premier League season, and they currently lie third on the 2017/18 table.