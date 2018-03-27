Can denies big salary demands

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has hinted that reports suggesting he wants to become the club’s highest paid player are misleading, and he is focused on getting back to fitness.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and there are doubts about whether he will remain on Merseyside in 2018/19.

Italian giants Juventus have been trying to sign the player although manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to keep the Germany international.

Reports in the English media said Can was demanding more than £200,000 per week to stay at Anfield, which would make him the Reds highest paid player.

However, after returning early from duty with his national team following a minor injury, the Frankfurt-born star said the stories were not accurate.

Speaking on his Instagram account, he said: “Interesting stories about me in the press. I’m no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours.

“I’ve just returned from international duty with the German team and working on coming back from injury. Looking forward to getting back on the pitch asap.”

Can joined Liverpool in a £10m deal from Bayer 04 Leverkusen four years ago and has made 168 appearances for the club, while scoring 14 goals from the middle of the park.