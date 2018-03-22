Mourinho: United in period of transition

Jose Mourinho claims that “people with a brain” can see that it will take time for Manchester United to regain their Premier League crown.

Mourinho has come under criticism over recent weeks for United’s style of play under his stewardship, with scrutiny increasing after the shock Champions League exit to Sevilla.

The former Chelsea boss delivered a 12-minute speech about the state of the club during the press conference to preview last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Brighton.

And Mourinho has continued to go on the front foot over United’s period of transition, with a 16-point gulf separating them from neighbours and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“I understand the sadness of being knocked out in the Champions League, but I don’t understand anything more than that,” Mourinho told CNN.

“In the history of football all around the world, not just in England, you had the biggest clubs with the moments of transition, you have the biggest clubs with moments of continuous and permanent victories, and these are phases in the club.

“Looking to us in the Premier League we have one team, one club clearly better prepared than us in the past few years to be first and we have 18 clubs behind us. One in front of us, 18 behind us.

“Of course, in the future we want to have 19 clubs behind us but this is the reality, and the reality is for people with a brain, with common sense, with knowledge of what sports is, we are in a moment of transition.”