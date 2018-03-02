Guardiola delighted by Man City’s ‘courage’

Pep Guardiola is delighted that his Manchester City side are keeping their foot on the gas, as they close in on the Premier League title.

City’s hugely impressive 3-0 win at Arsenal saw Guardiola’s side move 16 points clear at the top of the table, and pile more misery on under-fire Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

In a repeat of the scoreline from last weekend’s EFL Cup final, City found the net three times within the opening 33 minutes, with Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane all scoring breathtaking goals.

Guardiola said: “It was a tough game in front of their own fans, who were quiet. When you have lots of points you can always relax and we did the opposite. We played with courage.

“It’s important to maintain the 16 points in front – we need five more games to be champions.

“It’s never easy, when you win the title, you think you can relax or not be focused but we were. So far, we’ve had an amazing Premier League season.”