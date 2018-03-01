Manchester City tear Arsenal apart again

Manchester City ripped Arsenal to shreds once again in a resounding 3-0 win in Thursday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3

Bernardo (15') breaks the deadlock

David Silva (28') doubles up

Sané (33') seals the game

Match summary:

Arsenal were blown off the park in the first half and went into the break trailing to goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sané. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a penalty well saved by Ederson in the 53rd minute, but there was little in the way of second half action.

A perfect way to celebrate your 100th match in charge of #mancity! pic.twitter.com/SIs3FLgp5Q — Manchester City (@ManCity) 1 March 2018

Full report:

Arsenal held their own in the first quarter of an hour, but they fell behind in the 15th minute to a glorious Bernardo Silva strike. After receiving the ball from Leroy Sané, Bernardo took time to pick his spot and rifled a fabulous left-footed shot into the top corner.

From there, the floodgates opened. Pep Guardiola's side doubled their lead in the 28th minute. Sané was the catalyst again, doing well to hold onto the ball on the left before picking out Sergio Aguero, who set up David Silva for the finish.

City's third goal came just five minutes later. A lightning fast counter-attack ended in Kyle Walker teeing up Leroy Sané for a tap-in from the right and the German happily slotting home.

Arsenal enjoyed decent spells in possession, but lacked City's conviction on attack. After being booed off at half-time, they appeared to have found their rhythm early in the second half. Nicolas Otamendi's foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan earned the Gunners a penalty in the 52nd minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up to the spot, but Ederson guessed the right way and kept his shot out.

By now, the wind had truly been knocked out of the Gunners' sails and City cruised through much of the half, with the away fans cheering on every pass in an Emirates Stadium littered with empty seats.

Aguero nearly netted in the 78th minute after being played in behind the defence by Ilkay Gundogan. He fired the ball across Petr Cech, who did well to get down to the shot and get a strong right hand on it.

Although they couldn't add to their tally, City left Arsenal well and truly embarrassed, moving 16 points clear at the top of the league and leaving Arsenal 10 points off fourth place.