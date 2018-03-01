Kompany: Arsenal will be tough to beat

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has warned his teammates that Arsenal will not simply roll over when the two sides clash on Thursday night.

City handed the Gunners a 3-0 thrashing in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday to clinch the silverware, but Kompany doesn't think it will count for much at the Emirates Stadium.

The centre-back believes it's dangerous to think that Arsenal will be easy to beat, especially because City may struggle to find the same intensity that helped them win on Sunday.

"My opinion is simple," he said, according to FourFourTwo. "I think it's going to be the hardest game of the season.

"If my experience counts for anything – you will play a wounded animal, with a lot of quality in the team.

"At the same time, we are going to do everything we can to still be relentless.

"But my experience is that when you win a trophy there is always that 10 per cent you lose in focus or sharpness, just because you've gone through all the emotion of winning something. It's our role to fight it and be prepared for the game."