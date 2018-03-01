Van Dijk: Liverpool transition was tough

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk admits he had to take his game to the next level to adjust to the demanding style of football played under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman completed his much-anticipated transfer from Southampton in January and has quickly become a regular starter for the Reds, starting four of their last five Premier League games.

However, the 26-year-old revealed that it has been a difficult transition due to the increased demand on players’ work rate at Anfield.

“I am getting used to how we play,” Van Dijk told BBC Sport.

“The intensity of our game is a lot higher than what I was used to.

“Every day here is tough. We work very hard, run a lot and there is a big difference. I needed to step up my game, especially in the beginning. “