Wenger: Keeping my job is my ‘last worry’

Ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger didn’t want to talk about his future.

The Gunners face City at the Emirates Stadium just a few days after being thrashed 3-0 by them in Sunday’s League Cup final.

"My position is my position," Wenger said. "Honestly, that's the last worry I have at the moment. My focus is to get the team ready for the game.

"I just told you what my way of thinking is; it's the next game. We're in that kind of situation. I don't ask you if your position is reviewed at the end of the season.

"My job is to perform. It's not for me to evaluate. If you need clarity, I can repeat exactly the same answer. Does it stop you sleeping that my position is uncertain or certain? The game on Thursday is what is important.

"I'm amazed I always have to answer things that are the same. I've been here 21 years and turned the whole world down to honour my contract.

"What is interesting in football is the performance, it is the game you will see on Thursday night. All the rest maybe makes headlines but it is not really interesting."