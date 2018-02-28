Pochettino unconvinced by winter break proposal

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has doubts about the proposed winter break in England, claiming that the Premier League is different to the rest of Europe.

The Football Association (FA), English Football League (EFL), and Premier League are considering the idea of having a 13-day break in February every year, from 2020 onwards.

However, Pochettino is sceptical about the proposal and is concerned that it will change the unique culture of the English top flight.

“I think that the Premier League is the Premier League. It is different to other leagues. To keep the same dynamic is so important,” Pochettino told a press conference.

”I don’t know how it is going to work… In England, you cannot stop playing on Boxing Day or in the New Year or in the Christmas period. I think this is the most beautiful period in England to play football.

“But in Spain, if you want to play in this period, the fans are not happy. It is cultural. Maybe in February, it is going to happen. So okay, we will see if it is going to work but I‘m not sure.”